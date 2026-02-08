TikTok Publishes New Guide to Effective Promotions

 Skip to main content
Published Feb. 8, 2026
Looking for ways to improve your brand’s TikTok presence?

This will help. TikTok has published a new, 40-page guide on how to create more effective content in the app, which outlines the various tools that you have available to help come up with new concepts, and refine your clips.

You can download TikTok’s SMB creative guide here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key notes.

First off, the guide provides a range of pointers on the types of creative content that work on TikTok, and how you can align with TikTok-friendly approaches.

TikTok creative guide

TikTok also highlights its various research and inspiration tools that you can use to tap into these elements, including TikTok Trends and its Ads Showcase.

TikTok creative guide

There’s also an ad structure guide, based on best-performing examples:

TikTok creative guide

And tips for effective hooks:

TikTok creative guide

The guide also includes creative tips, and notes on what works best in TikTok video.

TikTok creative guide

As well as notes on finding and working with aligned creators.

The final section of the guide looks at optimization, and how you can use TikTok’s various ad creation tools to maximize your promotional content performance.

TikTok creative guide

Some handy notes, which, even if you’re a seasoned TikTok marketer, will help to prompt your thinking, and ensure that you’re getting the most out of the various tools available.

Because things are always changing, and there are various notes in here about TikTok’s AI-powered tools, and newer elements of its creative suite. Of course, if you read SMT, you likely know about these already, but in terms of the specifics, and how to actually, practically use these functions, it’s definitely worth checking out the full guide.

You can download TikTok’s Creative Made Simple guide here.

Latest in Social Marketing
