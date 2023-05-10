 Skip to main content
site logo

TikTok Publishes New Report on Rising Sports Trends in the App

Published May 10, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Given its high usage among younger demographics, it’s no surprise that sports is popular with TikTok users, who are increasingly sharing their passion for sports and sporting identities in the app.

Indeed, engagement with sports content is rising fast on the platform, with virtually all major sports seeing increases in activity over the past year.

TikTok Sports Trends Report

With this in mind, TikTok has published a new report on the latest sports trends, and how brands can tap into these shifts, with tips on content options, ad tools, and other notes to help you link into sports discussion in the app.

You can download the full report here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key notes.

First off, TikTok provides an overview of the types of sports videos that are rising in popularity in the app, including trick shots, behind-the-scenes content, and highlights.

TikTok Sports Trends Report

Each overview includes notes on how brands can tap into these trends, which provides clear direction on what TikTok’s sports fans are looking for in the app.

TikTok Sports Trends Report

The report also includes more specific notes on ad campaign options and tools, which could help to better align your branding efforts with relevant conversations.

TikTok Sports Trends Report

While there are also more specific pointers on the types of content that sports fans want to see, which could be another guide note for your content direction.

TikTok Sports Trends Report

There are some helpful insights here, and if you’re looking to connect with sports fans in the app, it’s worth downloading the guide, and checking out the key trend notes, as highlighted by TikTok’s team.

You can download TikTok’s full sports trend report here.

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Socialinsider Launches Social Media Statistics Library to Boost Marketing Strategies
From Socialinsider
April 27, 2023
The 2023 Creator Economy Report by the Influencer Marketing Factory
From The Influencer Marketing Factory
May 02, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Social Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell