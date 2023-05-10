TikTok Publishes New Report on Rising Sports Trends in the App

Given its high usage among younger demographics, it’s no surprise that sports is popular with TikTok users, who are increasingly sharing their passion for sports and sporting identities in the app.

Indeed, engagement with sports content is rising fast on the platform, with virtually all major sports seeing increases in activity over the past year.

With this in mind, TikTok has published a new report on the latest sports trends, and how brands can tap into these shifts, with tips on content options, ad tools, and other notes to help you link into sports discussion in the app.

You can download the full report here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key notes.

First off, TikTok provides an overview of the types of sports videos that are rising in popularity in the app, including trick shots, behind-the-scenes content, and highlights.

Each overview includes notes on how brands can tap into these trends, which provides clear direction on what TikTok’s sports fans are looking for in the app.

The report also includes more specific notes on ad campaign options and tools, which could help to better align your branding efforts with relevant conversations.

While there are also more specific pointers on the types of content that sports fans want to see, which could be another guide note for your content direction.

There are some helpful insights here, and if you’re looking to connect with sports fans in the app, it’s worth downloading the guide, and checking out the key trend notes, as highlighted by TikTok’s team.

You can download TikTok’s full sports trend report here.