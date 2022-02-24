site logo

TikTok Publishes New Rising Trends Report, Including Insights and Tips for Marketers

Published Feb. 24, 2022
TikTok has published a new report into key user trends and shifts, in order to help marketers tap into the latest emerging conversations, and maximize their performance in the app.

The second edition of TikTok’s ‘What’s Next’ culture drivers report is a 35-page overview of rising user interests, as well as case study examples, brand trends and other notes to help boost your on-platform marketing strategy.

You can download the full guide here, but in this post, we’ll look at some of the highlights.

The main portion of the guide focuses on key trending topics, including an overview of each, as well as notes on conversation growth, related hashtags, and more.

TikTok trends report

As noted, there are also case study examples for each trend, as well as general brand notes, including specific pointers on the types of posts that are performing well with interested users.

TikTok trends report

The five key trends highlighted are:

  • Self-care champions
  • The power of co-creation
  • Financial services
  • Recipes and food videos
  • Gaming culture

If you’re working in any sector related to these topics, it’s well worth downloading the guide and getting some more insight into key TikTok trends in your industry.

In addition to these topic-specific breakdowns, TikTok has also provided additional insights into the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt trend and the evolution of sound use in the app.

TikTok trends report

TikTok’s also included some tips and notes on working with creators on campaigns, which is a key area that the platform is looking to develop, in order to ensure its top stars keep posting to the app.

TikTok trends report

There are some valuable notes here, if you are looking to tap into TikTok for your marketing and brand-building efforts, then it is worth noting the latest trends and shifts, and considering if/how they could apply to your business.

You can download the full TikTok ‘What’s Next’ guide for 2022 here.

