TikTok Announces Queer Inclusivity Marketing Event

As part of Pride Month, TikTok is hosting a ‘Queer Inclusivity in Marketing’ event next week, which will provide tips and insights to help brands maximize their efforts to expand inclusion in their outreach.

As explained by TikTok:

“TikTok is committed to providing a safe and inclusive space for our LGBTQIA+ community to share their stories, connect, listen and learn from one another. Whether you're a queer person or an ally, join us on June 13th at 1PM CT for TikTok Takeoff: Queer Inclusivity in Marketing, a virtual session focused on teaching small businesses how to amplify queer voices and show up authentically year-round.”

The one-hour virtual session will include a range of spokespeople who’ll discuss how to be ‘authentically inclusive’, how to engage the queer community, while also providing creative tips and tricks to help you get started.

“We'll hear from queer-owned small businesses on their experiences as queer business owners, how they found success on TikTok and in their business, and their thoughts on how brands can support the queer community all year round.”

Attendees will also have a chance to ask questions and learn from the panel of experts.

It’s a good initiative, tying into Pride Month, which could give you some valuable pointers on how to improve your inclusive appeal, and ensure that you’re reaching this audience.

Maybe there’ll be some tips and notes you hadn’t considered – you can register to attend the virtual event here.