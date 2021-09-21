x
site logo

TikTok Shares New Holiday Marketing Guide to Assist with Strategic Planning [Infographic]

Published Sept. 21, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Will TikTok be part of your 2021 holiday marketing strategy?

It’ll certainly see a lot of usage, with the platform continuing to lead the app download charts, and add more users, making it a legitimate competitor for Instagram in terms of attention and relevance.

And it could be even more so among younger user groups, a key market for boosting brand awareness and demand. It won’t be for every business, and you do need to spend some time to understand the platform to maximize your campaigns (the best TikTok ads feel like regular TikTok clips), but for those mapping out their holiday strategy, it may well be worth experimenting with TikTok, in order to stay in touch with rising usage trends.

If you are considering it, this will help. This week, TikTok has published part one of its 2021 Holiday Marketing guide, which outlines some key usage stats, important shopping dates to note, and even provides a calendar overview for planning your outreach.

TikTok will provide more tips next week – you can check out the full overview here, or the infographic summary below.

TikTok Holiday Planning Guide

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on July 14, 2021

    Instagram Tests New 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories to Encourage More Thoughtful Feed Post Sharing

    The new option is designed to encourage more creativity in feed post re-shares to Stories.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 13, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    The Creator Economy Survey by The Influencer Marketing Factory
    Press Release from The Influencer Marketing Factory
    Seasoned Talent Industry Expert, Warren Lentz, Joins VersusGame as Chief Operating Officer a...
    Press Release from
    VersusGame
    TINT Attention Score Bolsters Visual Content Efficacy
    Press Release from
    TINT by Filestack
    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on July 14, 2021

    Instagram Tests New 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories to Encourage More Thoughtful Feed Post Sharing

    The new option is designed to encourage more creativity in feed post re-shares to Stories.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 13, 2021
    • Latest in Content Marketing
  • LinkedIn Shares New Research into Effective, and Ineffective, Thought Leadership Approaches
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 21, 2021
  • TikTok Shares New Holiday Marketing Guide to Assist with Strategic Planning [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 21, 2021
  • Pinterest Tests Idea Pin Sharing Direct to Facebook and Instagram Stories
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 20, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.