TikTok Shares New Insights into Effective Promotional Approaches in the App [Infographic]

TikTok has introduced a new paradigm in social media engagement, where users are not only able to view the latest trending content, but they’re also invited to contribute, with the short nature of TikTok clips opening up more opportunity for creativity, connection and engagement.

Brands looking to tap into the platform need to understand this – TikTok is not only about passive consumption, but also active participation, which is why normal, intrusive ad approaches don’t work, as they don’t invite viewers into the experience.

That variance is the focus of this new infographic from TikTok, which provides a range of stats that relate to how users engage with content in the app, and how brands can tap into creator partnerships to maximize their promotions.

As per TikTok:

“TikTok audiences prefer brands that show they understand how to create and use the platform — they want brands to meet them where they are on TikTok. And how exactly should brands meet audiences where they are? Creators.”

To maximize your promotional performance, TikTok recommends an ‘Always Engaged’ strategy, which utilizes organic and paid content, while also leveraging creators to help brands reach their business goals.

The following stats reinforce this strategic approach.