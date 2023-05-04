TikTok Shares New Insights into the Effectiveness of Marketing Mix Modelling in Ad Measurement

As marketing teams look for new ways to optimize performance, amid increasingly restrictive data flows, and other changes to measurement, new forms of tracking are emerging to take the place of traditional last-click models and other less accurate processes.

And with consumers now also following vastly different purchase journeys, media mix modeling (MMM) has become a bigger focus in this respect, providing more inputs and tracking parameters to better connect the dots, and show exactly how your media spend is influencing sales results.

With this in mind, TikTok has been working to establish better processes to facilitate MMM within its advertising flows, and better enable marketers to make smarter decisions on their spend in the app.

To provide some insight into how this works, TikTok recently partnered with Nielsen to conduct a study on MMM for key CPG advertisers in Saudia Arabia, UAE and Egypt. The report incorporates over 5.2 Billion impressions across 95+ campaigns, giving a Nielsen a broad scope of insights to work with in measuring the effectiveness of MMM within TikTok campaigns.

The overview below presents TikTok’s findings, which shows how utilizing a multi-pronged approach in the app can deliver better results.

If you’re looking to learn more about media mix modeling on TikTok, you can check out this post.