TikTok Shares Updated Trend Insights for Marketers

TikTok has shared some new insights into key trends in the app, as an addendum to its “What’s Next 2024” report.

TikTok published its What’s Next trend prediction report in December last year, which outlined the key engagement shifts it was seeing in the app. And now, it’s published a new “What’s Next: In Action” update, which aims to provide more insight into how its trend predictions have evolved throughout the year, and what marketers should be aware of heading into the second half of 2024.

And there are some interesting notes.

First off, the report looks at each of its What’s Next report predictions, and provides an overview of how they’ve evolved over the first six months of the year.

As you can see, TikTok has also included an updated list of key hashtags to help marketers tap into each trend.

Each summary also includes a brand example, and key notes:

While there are also some broader trend notes relating to TikTok user behaviors and shifts.

The report also includes overall summaries and tips, linked back to its initial trend notes.

It’s a good overview of the current state of TikTok trends, and where brands should be looking, with some practical examples of how marketers can tap into key trends.

And with TikTok driving some of the bigger trend shifts, it is worth paying attention. Of course, you can also do your own research on hashtags related more specifically to your brand in TikTok’s Creative Center, but it may also be worth noting these more general shifts, and considering if and how they fit your messaging.

If you’re looking to tap into TikTok for your holiday push, it’s worth checking out.

You can download TikTok’s 20-page “What’s Next: In Action” report here.