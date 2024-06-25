 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

TikTok Shares Updated Trend Insights for Marketers

Published June 25, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

TikTok has shared some new insights into key trends in the app, as an addendum to its “What’s Next 2024” report.

TikTok published its What’s Next trend prediction report in December last year, which outlined the key engagement shifts it was seeing in the app. And now, it’s published a new “What’s Next: In Action” update, which aims to provide more insight into how its trend predictions have evolved throughout the year, and what marketers should be aware of heading into the second half of 2024.

And there are some interesting notes.

First off, the report looks at each of its What’s Next report predictions, and provides an overview of how they’ve evolved over the first six months of the year.

TikTok What&#x27;s Next 2024

As you can see, TikTok has also included an updated list of key hashtags to help marketers tap into each trend.

Each summary also includes a brand example, and key notes:

TikTok What&#x27;s Next 2024

While there are also some broader trend notes relating to TikTok user behaviors and shifts.

TikTok What&#x27;s Next 2024

The report also includes overall summaries and tips, linked back to its initial trend notes.

TikTok What&#x27;s Next 2024

It’s a good overview of the current state of TikTok trends, and where brands should be looking, with some practical examples of how marketers can tap into key trends.

And with TikTok driving some of the bigger trend shifts, it is worth paying attention. Of course, you can also do your own research on hashtags related more specifically to your brand in TikTok’s Creative Center, but it may also be worth noting these more general shifts, and considering if and how they fit your messaging.

If you’re looking to tap into TikTok for your holiday push, it’s worth checking out.

You can download TikTok’s 20-page “What’s Next: In Action” report here.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Industry Dive expands self-service offerings to include event promotion
From Industry Dive
June 25, 2024
Exclusive Father's Day Sale - 35% Off at Thunderclap.it!
From ThunderClap.it
June 14, 2024
SugarDaddyMeet, a Leading Sugar Daddy Website, Celebrates 8 Million Users Milestone
From SugarDaddyMeet
June 24, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Social Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell