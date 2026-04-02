TikTok wants to provide financial services in Brazil

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TikTok’s could soon integrate financial services into its functions, as the platform continues to explore more ways to power its in-app shopping push, and align more of its users with purchase activity.

As reported by Reuters, TikTok has applied for lending and payments approval in Brazil, which would enable the app to offer financial services in-stream, including payments and expanded banking-like services.

As per Reuters: “TikTok has applied for two licenses with the regulator. One would allow it to operate as an ‘electronic money issuer,’ offering prepaid ​accounts for users to hold balances, receive funds and make payments within ​its app. The second license would make it a ‘direct credit company,’ a kind ⁠of fintech that cannot take public deposits but can lend its own capital ​or act as a platform connecting borrowers and lenders.”

Brazil is one of TikTok’s key usage markets, with data from Statista suggesting that the app has more than 90 million users in the region, making it the app’s third-largest regional user population, behind the U.S. and Indonesia.

The addition of financial services, then, could enable TikTok to tap into this popularity, while also expanding its shopping push, which has been a key focus for the app’s development.

Though the move into a broader range of financial offerings is interesting, and reflects a broader shift within the social media sector.

X, for example, is still developing its X Money payments system, through which it plans to offer a broad range of app-based financial services, including a linked credit card and saving accounts. Meta has also explored its own virtual currency and financial initiatives, though regulatory roadblocks have slowed, and even halted its progress on this front.

However, reports earlier this year suggested that Meta may be looking to experiment with stablecoin payments again, and as social media evolves, it’s interesting to see how various platforms explore financial services as a means to boost their utility and become a more ubiquitous part of everyday life.

That approach stems from the adoption of super apps in China. WeChat, for example, became a critical connector in many respects, merging interactive tools with all forms of payments to facilitate more functionality. However, users in other markets have been less interested in incorporating different functionalities into apps, preferring instead to keep their financial transactions separate from their social and entertainment tools.

Broader distrust in the management of the big social apps could be part of the reason. Various data sharing and user safety controversies have tarnished the reputations of major social companies, which has likely impacted how users feel about entrusting these corporations with their financial info.

According to a report published by YouGov in 2024, social media platforms were the most distrusted professional sector in terms of handling personal information.

TikTok, too, has had its own trust challenges, largely based on questions about ownership. But in some regions at least, TikTok clearly sees a demand for financial offerings, which could then see more money being moved around in its app, ultimately powering its shopping efforts.

It’s a tough road with many regulatory challenges. But if any social platform can crack this element, it could be a very lucrative opportunity.