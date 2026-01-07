TikTok Phases Out Its Custom Identity Option for Advertisers

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

A quick reminder for TikTok advertisers: The platform is phasing out its Custom Identity option, which enables advertisers to run ads without linking to an official account, in early 2026. And when that happens, all TikTok advertisers will then need to be creating ads via a verified TikTok profile in order to continue running ads in the app.

TikTok’s Custom Identity option, which has already been removed for some advertisers, enables you to run ads without a verified TikTok profile, using Custom Identity as an alternative option. Which is obviously beneficial for TikTok, in enabling more businesses to run more ads, but it can also be problematic for identifying the originating source of a promotion.

As such, TikTok is now looking to ensure that all ads are run from an official account. TikTok announced the change last October, with an “early 2026” deadline for the switch.

In order to help prepare for this, TikTok is advising advertisers to go through its F.I.R.S.T framework for setting up an ad account.

As outlined in this graphic, TikTok’s F.I.R.S.T framework provides a step-by-step guide for confirming your identity, and ensuring you can continue to run TikTok ads.

F – Foundation first: Set up your Organization Account to establish a secure, official brand presence.

I – Integrate & link accounts: Authorize account linking in Business Center to connect for Spark Ads and ad delivery.

R – Roles & responsibilities: Grant the right permissions and access to your team and partners.

S – Spark creativity: Activate content through Spark Ads using your brand identity to drive engagement.

T – Track & transform: View, evaluate, and optimize based on what performs best — then evolve your strategy.

By following these steps, you’ll be able to continue utilizing all of your TikTok ad tools and options after the change comes into effect.

TikTok says that by ensuring accounts are linked to a real profile, that will increase trust, by letting the TikTok community know who's behind your ads.

TikTok further notes that linked accounts lead to improved campaign results.

“According to backend tests, 59.3% of advertisers saw their cost per acquisition (CPA) decrease by at least 10% after linking accounts.”

So, aside from this being a requirement, there are also additional benefits.

If you’re running TikTok ads, it’s worth familiarizing yourself with the change, and ensuring you’re ticking all the boxes.

TikTok’s also published a detailed guide to its F.I.R.S.T framework, which is available here.