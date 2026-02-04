YouTube Expands Auto-Dubbing to All Creators

YouTube is expanding its auto-dubbing options to all creators, which will provide more opportunities for YouTubers to reach expanded audiences by translating their content for various audiences.

YouTube first launched auto dubbing with selected creators back in 2024, providing the opportunity to auto-translate content into eight different languages.

And now, with YouTube making auto-dubbing available to all users, it’s also expanding this to 27 languages that are now supported by YouTube’s auto-translation tools.

As you can see in this example, auto-dubbing gives you the option to translate your content into another language, while you’re also able to review the auto-translated script before uploading.

And now, everyone will be able to access the option when they upload YouTube content.

But that’s not all. YouTube’s also looking to make its auto-dubs more natural and engaging, with Expressive Speech, which aims to “help capture a creator’s original emotion and energy.”

So, ideally, this system will be able to also communicate some of the tone of your original audio, which will make it a more engaging viewing experience.

Expressive Speech will initially be available in 8 languages (English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish), with the idea being that this will add some extra context to your translated videos.

YouTube’s also testing out lip synching that will match the translated audio to lip movements in clips. Meta offers this already, within its auto-translation tools for Reels, and Meta says that this has helped to expand audience reach and engagement, by making it look and feel more natural for different viewers.

And YouTube reports that it’s also seen more engagement with its auto-dubbed content:

“In December, YouTube averaged more than 6 million daily viewers who watched at least 10 minutes of auto dubbed content.”

So viewers are coming to this alternative language content, and as YouTube’s technology improves, lip synching could make this a more natural option, which could significantly expand your potential YouTube audience.

It could provide major opportunities, and potential for your content.

You can learn more about YouTube’s auto-dubbing options here.