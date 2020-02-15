10 LinkedIn Stats to Guide Your Social Media Marketing Strategy in 2020 [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your social media marketing strategy in 2020? Want to know if LinkedIn could be a good fit for your business?

The team from Oberlo share the stats you need to know in this infographic.

Here’s what they cover:

Number of LinkedIn users

Age, gender and education demographics

Average time spent on LinkedIn

LinkedIn for business

LinkedIn fort advertising

Check out the infographic for more detail (note: LinkedIn recently reported reaching 675 million members in variance to the below).

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.