TikTok Launches New Audience Insights Tools to Dig Into Your Audience Data

TikTok advertisers just got a big boost, with the addition of new Audience Insights in TikTok Ads Manager, which enables you to drill down into specific demographic details about your audience in the app, including interests, usage behaviors, gender splits and more.

As you can see in this example, TikTok’s Audience Insights filters are now listed at the left-hand side of the Ads Manager ‘Reporting’ section, with a range of categorization options to choose from.

The available filters are:

Age demographics – You can choose, 18-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-55, 55+

Gender splits

Interest Categories – Including ‘Pets’, ‘Food and Beveridge’, ‘Games’ and other interests

Video Interactions – Filter users by the videos that they watch on TikTok in different categories, including ‘Lifestyle’, ‘Talents (including magic and dance), ‘Supernatural and Horror’ and more

Creator Interactions – Which enables you to filter by TikTok users that have followed creators in different topic categories

Hashtag Interactions – Select a hashtag to narrow down your audience to those who have engaged with that tag

Device – You can also filter by device type, while TikTok also has additional filters for device price, based on estimates

That’ll provide a heap more options for gleaning insight into your TikTok audience, and refining your approach based on the same.

Which could also extend to your ad campaigns.

As per TikTok:

“Audience Insights can help you discover new audiences beyond those that you traditionally target. If any surprising or unexpected interest categories appear, you can try targeting these interest categories to see how they perform. For example, the data may show that the beauty advertiser's audience is also interested in apparel and accessories, or in-app games. The advertiser may then consider targeting these interests to find new ways to scale.”

It’s a valuable addition, and even just messing around with the basic settings, you can find some interesting trends and notes, which could change your thinking on your TikTok approach.

It’s worth having a look, and digging into the data, to see what you can find.

You can also check out TikTok’s Creative Center Insights for broader trend notes, and its Ad Library to see what’s working in your niche.

Audience Insights is now available globally within TikTok Ads Manager.