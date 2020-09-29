LinkedIn Campaign Checklist [Infographic]

According to parent company Microsoft, LinkedIn is currently seeing record levels of engagement, while the platform recently crossed a new user milestone of 700 million members. And as businesses look to make a shift back to regular operations in the wake of COVID-19, you can bet that those numbers will only increase - which could make it a much bigger consideration for many marketers looking to connect with their target audiences.

If you haven't considered LinkedIn in the past, it may be worth a look, and if you're looking to get started, or maximize your current LinkedIn advertising program, this listing could come in handy.

LinkedIn recently shared a new checklist for LinkedIn campaigns, which covers all aspects of targeting, bidding and tracking your results.

It's a handy overview - check out the full listing below.