LinkedIn Provides More Tips for Virtual Events in New Guide Book

LinkedIn has published a new guide on how to use its LinkedIn Live and Events tools to facilitate virtual events, catering to the growing demand for such tools, with in-person meetings looking set to remain off the cards for some time yet.

This is actually the second events guide that LinkedIn has published in the last two months. LinkedIn announced that it was combining its Live and Events tools into a more cohesive virtual events offering back in May, then last month, LinkedIn published a full, 16-page guide on how to use the new tools to maximize your digital events.

This new guide is more of a supplement to the first, with a bigger focus on tips and case studies to help provide concrete steps that you can take to optimize your functions.

First off, LinkedIn provides some insight into the rising use of virtual events, and the challenges businesses are seeing.

As per LinkedIn:

"We recently surveyed hundreds of marketers and 69% indicated “switching in-person events to virtual events” as a top challenge. Marketers noted this as their second biggest concern over the next three months, just behind budget cuts. Meantime, 40% of the marketers we surveyed have already - or are planning - to move events to a virtual/online format."

LinkedIn also notes that live-streams are seeing high engagement on the platform.

"LinkedIn Live is seeing 23X more comments per post and 6X reactions per post than native video."

That's likely not news to any of our regular readers - video content sees the most engagement on all platforms, and live-streams on Facebook see the most engagement, while Instagram Live has also been seeing increased attention during the lockdowns.

In order to help marketers tap into these trends for their events, LinkedIn includes tips from its own Senior Streaming Producer Chris Packard, who provides some helpful pointers for maximizing your streams.

LinkedIn also includes a new case study from Adobe, with insider tips on how the Adobe team utilized LinkedIn Events.

Overall, there's not a heap more on offer here, in comparison to LinkedIn's previous guide, but there are still some helpful notes and pointers that will help you maximize your digital events and functions.

If you're looking to broadcast your event on LinkedIn, both guides are definitely worth a look, with this one putting more emphasis on practical broadcasting notes, and a few simple pointers on how to maximize engagement.

You can download the full "Turning In-Person Events into Virtual Experiences on LinkedIn" guide here.