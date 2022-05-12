LinkedIn Publishes New Pocket Guide to Effective Employer Branding

Amid a period of broader change, in the wake of the pandemic (are we in the wake yet?), LinkedIn says that almost half of all employees are considering changing roles in 2022, as they reassess their options.

When you also factor in the work from home shift, and evolving expectations of younger employees, it’s clear that people are looking for more from their day-to-day roles, with purpose and flexibility now being key considerations in keeping top talent.

With this in mind, LinkedIn has published a new guide on employer branding, which includes a range of notes on how to maximize your employer appeal online.

The 8-page guide includes notes on what types of content can help to boost appeal to potential candidates at different stages of the journey.

There’s also an example roadmap of a prospect’s interest pathway, which further underlines the need for different types of content and contributors in the process.

The last section of the short guide looks at how brands are seeing success with employer branding on LinkedIn, which provides more tangible guidance based on these notes.

It’s a handy, quick overview, which could help to get you thinking about not only being more proactive with your employer branding efforts, but also, how you can implement such within a broader digital outreach strategy.

The real key, of course, is transparency, and highlighting the benefits of being a part of your brand journey. For that, you need to have a healthy internal brand culture as well, so that your current employees are happy to advocate on your behalf – and if you do have that, it is definitely worth promoting and showcasing via social media to attract better, more suited candidates.

LinkedIn’s guide could help to provide some pointers on this. It’s short, and free. Worth checking out for some inspiration.

You can download LinkedIn’s ‘Brand to Demand’ Employer Branding Guide here.