Snapchat Launches New ‘Sounds Creator Fund’ to Encourage Unsigned Musicians to Share Their Music

Snapchat’s looking to provide more support to an expanded scope of creators via a new ‘Sounds Creator Fund’ which will help emerging independent artists to gain distribution and recognition on the platform, via audio uploads that users can then add to their Snaps.

Snapchat first launched Sounds in 2020, which enables users to add song clips into their Snaps.

Since then, it’s continually expanded the selection of audio tracks available, via licensing deals with various record labels, while independent artists are also able to upload their music via DistroKid, providing another avenue for audience connection and exposure.

The Sounds Fund will help to expand upon this, via the addition of funding based on usage, with monthly grants of up to $100,000 on offer to the top Sounds creators that are distributing their music in the app.

Popular Sounds will also have the opportunity to be included in Snapchat Lenses, or in Spotlight, providing even more potential for audience reach.

As explained by Snap’s Head of Music Partnerships Ted Suh:

"We want to support the independent and emerging artists that are driving creation on Snapchat. By providing meaningful funding and creative support, our goal is for artists to feel empowered to continue creating and pursue a career in music."

Meta launched a similar program last year, also in partnership with DistroKid, which enables unsigned musicians make their content available on Facebook and Instagram, free of charge. TikTok, too, has its ‘SoundOn’ program, as well as a distribution arrangement with UnitedMasters, to promote aspiring performers.

Snap and TikTok’s programs are very similar, providing even more opportunities for a broader scope of artists, which could help to make Snap an even bigger element in brand growth and connection.

And with 347 million users, many musicians will definitely be keen to explore the option, and drive more engagement with their music, in the hopes of hitting these new funding goals.

The program continues Snap’s approach to boosting usage through cash incentives, which it also used to entice creators into its Spotlight short-form video option. Though that program eventually ran into problems, when Snap looked to scale back its payments.

Will that happen again with its music fund? It seems inevitable that, at some stage, Snap will have to reduce these payments. But maybe, by that stage, more musicians will have built their followings in the app, making it a more viable, valuable destination for music promotion - and helping Snap stay ahead of the latest trends.