 Skip to main content
site logo

Snapchat Launches New ‘Sounds Creator Fund’ to Encourage Unsigned Musicians to Share Their Music

Published July 28, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Snapchat’s looking to provide more support to an expanded scope of creators via a new ‘Sounds Creator Fund’ which will help emerging independent artists to gain distribution and recognition on the platform, via audio uploads that users can then add to their Snaps.

Snapchat first launched Sounds in 2020, which enables users to add song clips into their Snaps.

Snapchat Sounds

Since then, it’s continually expanded the selection of audio tracks available, via licensing deals with various record labels, while independent artists are also able to upload their music via DistroKid, providing another avenue for audience connection and exposure.

The Sounds Fund will help to expand upon this, via the addition of funding based on usage, with monthly grants of up to $100,000 on offer to the top Sounds creators that are distributing their music in the app.

Popular Sounds will also have the opportunity to be included in Snapchat Lenses, or in Spotlight, providing even more potential for audience reach.

As explained by Snap’s Head of Music Partnerships Ted Suh:

"We want to support the independent and emerging artists that are driving creation on Snapchat. By providing meaningful funding and creative support, our goal is for artists to feel empowered to continue creating and pursue a career in music."

Meta launched a similar program last year, also in partnership with DistroKid, which enables unsigned musicians make their content available on Facebook and Instagram, free of charge. TikTok, too, has its ‘SoundOn’ program, as well as a distribution arrangement with UnitedMasters, to promote aspiring performers.

Snap and TikTok’s programs are very similar, providing even more opportunities for a broader scope of artists, which could help to make Snap an even bigger element in brand growth and connection.

And with 347 million users, many musicians will definitely be keen to explore the option, and drive more engagement with their music, in the hopes of hitting these new funding goals.

The program continues Snap’s approach to boosting usage through cash incentives, which it also used to entice creators into its Spotlight short-form video option. Though that program eventually ran into problems, when Snap looked to scale back its payments.

Will that happen again with its music fund? It seems inevitable that, at some stage, Snap will have to reduce these payments. But maybe, by that stage, more musicians will have built their followings in the app, making it a more viable, valuable destination for music promotion - and helping Snap stay ahead of the latest trends.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Industry Dive to be acquired by Informa PLC
From Industry Dive
July 19, 2022
META, A Revolutionary Small Business, Files Lawsuit Against Meta Platforms (F/K/A FACEBOOK)
From Pryor Cashman LLP
July 20, 2022
Kingstar Media Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Selected to the Forbes Agency Council
From Kingstar Media
July 11, 2022
Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Social Media Updates
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell