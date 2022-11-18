How Brands Can Turn Up the Heat on Social this Holiday Season

One of social media's selling points for brands is the ability to quickly ramp up marketing outreach when needed. With mixed reports on just how strong sales will be for this year's gift-giving season, now might be a good time to explore the slew of new features and tips the major platforms have recently released to help marketers uncover some holiday cheer.

Meta, YouTube and Pinterest have all launched unique interactive shopping features to support brands and help improve the shopping experience for consumers. Additionally, Instagram and TikTok have shared advertising guides, offering timely tips and advice to help brands achieve their marketing and sales goals this holiday season.

Below, Social Media Today has gathered some of the most significant recent platform developments for marketers to explore as they consider how best to invest in social media during the holidays.