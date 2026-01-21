TikTok Adds More Control Options to Smart+ Campaigns

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

TikTok has announced some new updates to its AI-powered Smart+ campaigns, including enhanced creative selection for promotions, the expansion of duplication and draft mode, and ad previews for creative combinations.

So, basically, more ways to use TikTok’s AI ad tools for creative options, giving you more ways to expand your ad campaigns, and, ideally, reach a broader audience.

First off, TikTok’s adding “Auto-select” to its Smart+ process, which will scan your existing ads and eligible creator content from TikTok One, then recommend the best-performing creatives for your brand and campaign goals.

The tool will be able to determine how varying creative approaches will drive response, which should lead to better performance, through automate selection of your existing ad content.

Which, based on the system’s knowledge of what works, could be a good way to optimize your campaigns for different purpose, without you having to go through effective TikTok ads yourself to learn best practice approaches.

I mean, I would still check out TikTok’s “Top Ads” listing to see what’s working, and ensure that I have a baseline understanding of key trends and formats that resonate, in order to best manage my campaigns.

But if you don’t have time, or don’t want to do that, or you just want to put your trust in TikTok’s AI targeting, you’ll now be able to do so.

TikTok’s also expanding its ad previews in Ad Manager, so you can check out whet every variation of your Smart+ ads will look like.

As per TikTok:

“Smart+ now allows advertisers to preview every possible creative combination before it goes live, directly within TikTok Ads Manager. This upgrade provides full visibility into what will actually run, making it easier to spot errors, make changes, streamline creative approvals, and accelerate iteration.”

Which, again, I would suggest is a good approach, because as good as the latest gen AI tools are, they are still fallible, and will make mistakes.

Finally, TikTok’s updating its Smart+ tools with many of the features that are already available in manual campaigns, including duplication, draft mode, automated rules, and bulk editing.

That will provide further manual control options for your automated campaigns, though getting the balance right on trusting the bots, and trusting your gut, is a key challenge to getting this right.

Because some of the recommendations of AI targeting systems will vary from what you think you know, and they may lead to better results. Experimentation is key, but it is good to have more ways to try out and control some elements, while also streamlining set-up with duplication and bulk editing.

Some handy updates, which are part of TikTok’s latest tweaks to its overall advertising system.

TikTok’s also published an updated, 23-page Smart+ guide which you can download for free here.