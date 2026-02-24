 Skip to main content
TikTok expands its MLB partnership agreement

Published Feb. 24, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager

TikTok continues to enhance its focus on sports content, this time via a new, multi-year agreement with MLB, which will see the league and teams posting exclusive content to the app.

The deal was announced by TikTok on Feb. 24, and comes as the app looks to connect with the next generation of sports consumers.

TikTok MLB

The new agreement is an expansion on the existing deals TikTok had in place with the league, and it gives TikTok users expanded access into the sport through more highlights, insights and behind-the-scenes content.

As explained by TikTok: “Throughout the season, MLB will share thrilling highlights after every game, long form videos recapping each series, and weekly roundups showcasing the week's most exciting baseball moments. Fans can also search 'MLB' to access the robust MLB Hub, powered by TikTok GamePlan, which provides a unique second-screen experience featuring game updates, highlights, behind-the-scenes content, and creator perspectives — all designed to deepen engagement and drive tune-in to live games.”

TikTok said that select creators will also be given access to MLB's current and archival content, which will better enable them to tell baseball stories “in fresh, creative ways that resonate with the TikTok community.”

TikTok has made sports content a bigger focus this year, signing deals with the International Ski Federation ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, and FIFA ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

TikTok also launched its “Gameplan” offering for sporting organizations last month, which aims to help more sports leagues build a presence in the app.

TikTok says sports content is gaining more traction in the app, with 59% of its users who watch sports content in the app indicating that they found it more entertaining than the actual games. For MLB in particular, TikTok says MLB-related posts rose by nearly 60% year-over-year in 2025, with over 10.7M followers across MLB's global accounts.

The partnership will provide a means for the league to tap into this rising interest, and align with modern sports consumption, which increasingly is leaning towards social media, and in particular, short-form video engagement.

