X Shares the Most Discussed Super Bowl Ads

With Super Bowl LX done and dusted, it’s time to check out who won in the ad stakes, and which brands were able to gain the most traction in connection to the big game.

And while the actual “winner” in this sense will come down to sales boost, which won’t be known for some time, we do have some data on which campaigns gained the most traction online, at least in some capacity, with X announcing the winners of its Brand Ranx competition, which saw its Grok AI system ranking the most discussed brands on Super Bowl Sunday.

And the winners are…

As you can see in this overview, X has announced four awards, based on relative X chatters around the event, with Budweiser, Apple Music, and Kraft Mac and Cheese seeing a heap of discussion in the app.

X’s Brand Ranx competition looked at overall mentions and sentiment to allocate awards in four categories:

Most loved – The ad with the most positive sentiment

Most talked about – The ad that sparks the most conversation

Most shared - The ad that’s re-posted the most

Most Disruptive – Outside TV – The brand that owns the conversation without a TV ad

These were all automatically ranked by its Grok AI model, which is why X was able to announce the winners pretty much immediately after the event, with the Brand Ranx system also taking into account mentions in the week leading up to the game.

As per X: “Super Bowl LX conversations on X proved once again that the engine of culture lives here - unfolding live, in real time, especially around sports. No other platform captures fandom’s passion like X, letting brands own the moment through genuine two-way conversations that forge deeper connections and amplify moments far beyond a single ad.”

X says that fans shared 8 million posts about Super Bowl LX, generating 3 billion impressions and 321 million video views.

And based on its Brand Ranx measurement, X has also shared some tips for Super Bowl advertisers in future.

Pre-Game Buzz Is More Valuable Than Ever - X BrandRanx captured strong pre-game conversation that extended nearly a week before the Super Bowl, as brands rolled out teasers and provocations. This once again proved the pre-game window to be a high-impact cultural moment for audience engagement.

Fans Turned Up the Volume - From big-budget productions to simple executions, advertisers brought their best to the game and the platform this year. The resulting volume of conversation far exceeded expectations, reinforcing that audiences and fans are critical drivers of any idea’s success. And the more integrated the campaign, the louder the impact.

Fans Want to Have Fun - Humor emerged as a standout engagement driver. Fans want to be entertained, and the most effective ads and activations matched the playful energy of how audiences experience the moment, together with friends, at home or online.

Some handy notes for your planning, and some key insights into the most engaging campaigns from the Super Bowl, based on X engagement.