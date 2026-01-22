 Skip to main content
Google Adds Search Data to Demand Gen Campaigns, Improved CTV Conversion

Published Jan. 22, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Google has announced a new series of updates to its Demand Gen campaigns, including data on brand searches stemming from a Google ad, scannable QR codes within YouTube videos on CTV and improved hotel booking options from travel feeds.

Some handy updates, which could help you drive more direct response from your promotions.

First off, Google is adding attributable brand search data to Demand Gen campaigns, which will give you an overview of the amount of searches on both Google and YouTube that can be attributed to your promotion.

Google Demand Gen Drops

So now, you’ll have more data on how your ads lead to results, or at least more in-depth queries, which could give you more insight into how your promotions are driving response.

Google’s also shared more info on its new QR codes for shoppable CTV, which it first announced in October last year.

Google Demand Gen update

As you can see in this example, Google’s QR codes for CTV will make it easier for people viewing YouTube content on their TV sets to directly engage with ads, by simply scanning in the related bar code to get more info.

And it could be worth considering. YouTube says that viewers watched 35 billion hours of shopping-related videos in the app over the past year, with significant growth in such via CTV viewers.

As such, simplified connected shopping options could be a big boost to your Demand Gen approach.

Finally, Google will also now enable hotel advertisers to connect their Hotel Center feed into Demand Gen campaigns, which will then populate dynamic ads.

Google Demand Gen update

As you can see in this example, by linking your Hotel Center feed into Demand Gen, that will then enable the system to create real-time ads, including hotel pricing, ratings and availability, all built for direct response.

These latest additions to Google’s Demand Gen campaigns will provide more considerations for your promotions, and could help you link into more evolving discovery trends.  

Filed Under: Social Marketing

