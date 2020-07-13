LinkedIn Guides Brands Through Global Pandemic

With many people adjusting to unfamiliar work/life situations, LinkedIn has outlined a range of LinkedIn Learning courses that people can take, for free, to help them deal with change.
LinkedIn has rolled out a range of new tweaks, including new Follower analytics for company pages, a new audio option for pronunciation on user profiles, and a new limit on company page invites.
LinkedIn will make a range of LinkedIn Learning courses on diversity and inclusion available for free in an effort to help more people understand how to best address these key issues.
