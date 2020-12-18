x
site logo

Snapchat Shares Top AR Campaigns of 2020

Author

By

Published

Dec. 18, 2020

AR is set to become a much bigger focus in 2021, with Facebook and Apple both looking to release their respective AR glasses on the market. That will add a new dimension to AR usage - but even without that next stage, AR tools are already advancing fast, and becoming more accessible as a marketing option.

Leading that charge is Snapchat, which despite not revealing public plans for its own AR glasses, continues to provide advanced AR tools within its app.

This year, Snapchat has added a range of new AR options, including Ground Transformation effects, new types of shoppable 'Try-on' campaigns3D body scans for more responsive Lenses, new barcode scanning options, and its 'City Painter' collaborative AR art project.

Along with this, Snap launched a $3.5 million AR creator fund to help fuel the next advancements in creative AR use, it was among the first to incorporate Apple's new LiDAR scanner in the latest iPhone models, and it launched a new project with the New York Times for AR tie-ins with articles. 

While the bigger tech platforms have more resources at their disposal, Snapchat remains a leader in AR. And with AR tools getting more focus, it's worth considering how these options might fit in your digital marketing strategy.

To help with this, Snapchat has published a new listing of some of its top AR campaigns of 2020.

The campaigns highlighted include its Gucci shoes try-on Lens:

Snapchat x Gucci

An NYX make-up try-on Lens, and a virtual store tour:

Snapchat AR campaigns

Its money scanning Lens, which highlighted the WHO's efforts to combat COVID-19. 

Snapchat AR campaigns

And its Trolls World Tour effects, which were specifically focused on the Snap Camera for your virtual meetings. 

Snapchat AR campaigns

There are a heap more examples in Snapchat's full overview, which could help to provide some inspiration for your AR approach. 

And as noted, it's worth considering - AR will take a significant leap in 2021, which could make it a much bigger, more viable, more visible marketing option. 

Check out Snapchat's full list of top AR campaigns here.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Press Releases

Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Post a Press Release

View all | Post a press release
© 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.