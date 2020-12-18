Snapchat Shares Top AR Campaigns of 2020

AR is set to become a much bigger focus in 2021, with Facebook and Apple both looking to release their respective AR glasses on the market. That will add a new dimension to AR usage - but even without that next stage, AR tools are already advancing fast, and becoming more accessible as a marketing option.

Leading that charge is Snapchat, which despite not revealing public plans for its own AR glasses, continues to provide advanced AR tools within its app.

This year, Snapchat has added a range of new AR options, including Ground Transformation effects, new types of shoppable 'Try-on' campaigns, 3D body scans for more responsive Lenses, new barcode scanning options, and its 'City Painter' collaborative AR art project.

Along with this, Snap launched a $3.5 million AR creator fund to help fuel the next advancements in creative AR use, it was among the first to incorporate Apple's new LiDAR scanner in the latest iPhone models, and it launched a new project with the New York Times for AR tie-ins with articles.

While the bigger tech platforms have more resources at their disposal, Snapchat remains a leader in AR. And with AR tools getting more focus, it's worth considering how these options might fit in your digital marketing strategy.

To help with this, Snapchat has published a new listing of some of its top AR campaigns of 2020.

The campaigns highlighted include its Gucci shoes try-on Lens:

An NYX make-up try-on Lens, and a virtual store tour:

Its money scanning Lens, which highlighted the WHO's efforts to combat COVID-19.

And its Trolls World Tour effects, which were specifically focused on the Snap Camera for your virtual meetings.

There are a heap more examples in Snapchat's full overview, which could help to provide some inspiration for your AR approach.

And as noted, it's worth considering - AR will take a significant leap in 2021, which could make it a much bigger, more viable, more visible marketing option.

Check out Snapchat's full list of top AR campaigns here.